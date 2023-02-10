Open Wings, the Kenosha school helping neurodivergent kids, is launching a gala fundraiser

KENOSHA, Wis. — Open Wings in Kenosha is hosting a gala fundraiser at UW-Parkside on Feb. 18 as an effort to raise money for the school's budget. Open Wings is a private school that focuses on working with neurodivergent children. Each teacher recognizes that every child learns and grows at their own unique pace.

"We believe in our students, we know they are all brilliant," said Dr. Kim Hufferd-Ackles.

Hufferd-Ackles founded the school back in 2012.

"I have a daughter that’s a very complex learner and it made me think, what in the world are we going to do for her future? And being an educator, I thought you know what, there are a lot of kids that have similar needs, let’s open a school for her and whoever wants to go along," said Hufferd-Ackles.

The school started with about six students and has grown over the years to nearly 50 students today. The curriculum focuses on communication, connection, and creativity.

"We look at each one of the kids, individually, we work with them individually, and we work with their strengths and push them forward," said educator Bill Sneeberger.

The children interact with classmates of all ages. For Addison Brothen, who's in the 8th grade, in the beginning it was not easy, but the school helped her develop a love for reading and prepared her for high school next year.

"When I first came here, I was really quiet and I didn’t know how to write that much or read. I did not want to read it all, yeah - but I got better," said Addison.

She said she is looking forward to theater and choir next year.

Hufferd-Ackles said it's beautiful to see the children blossom and that is the mission of the school to nurture the child as a whole.

"Watching them grow up and seeing the people that they are becoming is so rewarding," said Hufferd-Ackles.

To learn more about the school or their gala called "Soar", click here.

