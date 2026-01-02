Oneida Nation moves to cut ties with ICE after contract sparks backlash

ONEIDA NATION (NBC 26) — “If I may offer an apology… I greenlighted the proposal to go forward, and I know now it was a huge mistake.”

That apology came on Friday from Jeff House, CEO of Oneida Engineering Science Construction Group, during a live press conference addressing backlash over federal contracts connected to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The Oneida Nation says it learned earlier this week that one of its tribally owned corporate entities was tied to ICE-related work, something tribal leaders say came as a surprise and does not reflect the Nation’s values.

Oneida Nation Chairman Tehassi Hill said the Oneida Business Committee was not aware of the joint venture agreement or the ICE-related contract until it surfaced publicly.

“I want to make sure that I clearly state that the Oneida Business Committee was not aware of this joint venture or the signing of the contract,” Hill said. “The business venture does not align with the nation’s values, our culture, and who we are, and it is something the committee would have never entertained had it been made aware of this.”

The contract was awarded to Oneida Engineering Science Construction Group through its subsidiary, Oneida Environmental, as part of a joint venture. House said the scope involved facility inspections and engineering oversight, not construction, and said the intent was to ensure federal facilities met safety and humane standards. He acknowledged approving the proposal himself.

Hill said the Business Committee would have immediately rejected the deal had it known ICE was involved.

“Had we been made aware of any involvement with ICE, it would have been red-flagged immediately,” Hill said.

House said the contract was awarded on December 26 and confirmed there is a second ICE-related contract from September that is now under review.

“This is one contract on December 26; however, there is another contract that was signed back in September,” House said.

Hill said the Business Committee moved quickly once the details were confirmed, calling emergency meetings to determine next steps.

The committee has since passed a formal resolution directing all Oneida Nation employees, entities, and tribal corporations to disengage from ICE-related work moving forward.

“The Oneida Business Committee specifically directs that any employee or representative of the Oneida Nation and its tribal corporations disengage with all grant agreements and contracts that involve Immigration Customs Enforcement,” Hill said while reading from the resolution.

Hill emphasized that while the Nation owns OESC, it does not manage day-to-day business decisions, a legal separation known as the corporate veil that is intended to protect the Nation from liability.

“The nation does not engage in the day-to-day decision making of its corporations,” Hill said, adding that oversight is handled through boards and reporting structures.

House said he has already notified the federal government of OESC’s intent to terminate the ICE contract, but cautioned that the process is not immediate.

“I’ve since taken steps to terminate the contract. I’ve already had a meeting with the government,” House said. “It’s a process with the government. I wish I could just send them a letter saying we terminated it doesn’t work that way.”

He said termination could come as either a “termination for convenience” or a “termination for default,” depending on the federal response.

House also proposed new safeguards, including a red-yellow-green dashboard system to flag contracts that do or do not align with Oneida Nation values before approval.

“ICE is first and foremost, you will not accept any contracts with ICE,” House said.

Hill said the Business Committee will continue to assess the situation and communicate any further actions publicly.

“We will be posting on the nation’s website any further information or actions the committee may take,” Hill said.

The Oneida Nation says it will post:



the full Business Committee resolution

an FAQ document

official statements and updates

Those materials will be available on the Nation’s website and official social media channels.

Business Committee meetings are open to the public and posted online, including Friday’s emergency meeting referenced during the press conference.

