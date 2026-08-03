One week after Fox Valley tornado, cleanup progress continues as community rallies together

One week after a devastating tornado struck the Fox Valley, cleanup efforts are progressing and the community is rallying together.

WATCH: Fox Valley tornado: Community rallies one week after the storm

Today marks two weeks since an EF3 tornado ripped through the Fox Valley

The boil water advisory for the village of Fox Crossing has been lifted. Power has been restored to about 75% of the Menasha Utilities service area, after 75% of customers there lost electricity following the storm.

Nearly 2,700 volunteers came out to help in the recovery effort. Starting at 5 p.m. Monday, volunteers will begin transitioning from large-scale operations to more specialized assignments. Beginning Tuesday, volunteers will no longer need to meet at the volunteer reception center.

One neighborhood member, Josh Calcoin, took it upon himself to buy 200 pizzas for his community, handing them out with his family to those clearing debris, restoring power, and others in need of a meal.

WATCH: Appleton man hands out 200 pizzas after Fox Valley tornado

Appleton man hands out 200 pizzas after Fox Valley tornado

"I see everyone being so generous in the community and, you know, volunteering their time and, you know, tools and food and stuff, and it's just like, well, what can I do to help out and why not just drive around and hand out pizzas, you know, for volunteers and people who lost their homes and stuff," Calcoin said.

Calcoin bought 100 pizzas from Luigi's Pizza and Pasta in Menasha, which gave him 50 of them for free. He bought the remaining 100 at Marco's Pizza in Appleton, which gave him 50% off.

Nicole Klon from Marco's Pizza said the gesture means more than just a free meal.

"It's just so heartwarming and humbling to know that there are people like Josh and his family in this world who are willing to step up and deliver that slice of hope back into the community, and we at Marco's Pizza are so honored to be able to be a part of that. Small acts of kindness," Klon said.

NBC 26 in Green Bay and the Scripps Howard Fund are raising money to help those impacted by the severe storms. To contribute to the Fox Valley Tornado Relief Fund, text NBC26 to 50155.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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