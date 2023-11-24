Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

One person with life-threatening injuries in Waukesha house fire

waukesha fire.jpg
Waukesha Fire Department's Facebook
Waukesha Fire Department responded to a vehicle crashed into an apartment building on Saturday.
waukesha fire.jpg
Posted at 8:51 PM, Nov 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-23 21:51:31-05

WAUKESHA — A house fire in the City of Waukesha has left one person with life-threatening injuries.

The call came in around 4:30 pm for a report of a house fire by Arcadian and Oakland.

The Waukesha Fire Department arrived on the scene and found smoke coming from the second-floor windows.

During the search, firefighters located a person inside the home. He was transported to Waukesha Memorial Hospital.

Additional firefighters were able to quickly put the fire out.

The cause is still under investigation. Damage is estimated to be $50,000.

Waukesha Fire officials want to remind the public of the importance of having working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors on every floor of your home.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device