One person with life-threatening injuries in Waukesha house fire

WAUKESHA — A house fire in the City of Waukesha has left one person with life-threatening injuries.

The call came in around 4:30 pm for a report of a house fire by Arcadian and Oakland.

The Waukesha Fire Department arrived on the scene and found smoke coming from the second-floor windows.

During the search, firefighters located a person inside the home. He was transported to Waukesha Memorial Hospital.

Additional firefighters were able to quickly put the fire out.

The cause is still under investigation. Damage is estimated to be $50,000.

Waukesha Fire officials want to remind the public of the importance of having working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors on every floor of your home.

