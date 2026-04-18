One person with life-threatening injuries following late night shooting in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH — One person was taken to the hospital late Friday night after Oshkosh Police Officers responded to a call for a weapons incident.

Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Bong Ct. in Oshkosh at around 11:20 p.m. and found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound.

She was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

KSTU

One person was taken into custody and the police are actively investigating the scene. The Oshkosh Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area at this time.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, they are encouraged to contact the police department at (920) 236-5700 or contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477 to remain anonymous.

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