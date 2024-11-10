One person transported to hospital after fire on Palmer St., Milwaukee Fire Department says

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, one person was transported to a local hospital after a fire on Palmer St. Sunday morning.
Milwaukee Fire says the fire occurred around 9:25 a.m. Sunday near Palmer St. and Wright St.
When the Milwaukee Fire Department arrived, an adult who had self-evacuated informed them of a second person still inside. Firefighters began searching for the second person.
A second person was found unconscious on the second floor of the house, which initially appeared to be vacant.
The Milwaukee Fire Department has not yet released the cause of the fire.
