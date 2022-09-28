Watch Now
One person shot outside Greenfield Meijer, suspect in custody

Police said the suspect, an adult woman, was on the scene and surrendered
Posted at 11:56 AM, Sep 28, 2022
GREENFIELD — Greenfield Police said it's investigating after one person was shot outside a Meijer Wednesday morning.

An adult male was taken to the hospital with gunshot injuries. His current condition is unknown at this time.

Police said the suspect, an adult woman, was on the scene and surrendered.

The shooting was the result of an altercation between two men. Officials said one man was in a car and one was walking past when the two got into a physical fight.

The suspect was a passenger in the vehicle and got out and shot the victim. She then surrendered to the police.

Greenfield police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 414-761-5301.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

