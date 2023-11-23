One person shot and killed on Thanksgiving morning in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — One person was killed in a shooting on Thanksgiving morning, Milwaukee Police said.

The department said the shooting happened around 10:55 a.m. near 24th and Wells which is a few blocks away from The Rave.

At the time this article was published, police do not have a suspect or motive.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

