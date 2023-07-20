One person shot and killed near 27th and Lincoln Creek Parkway

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after someone was shot and killed late Wednesday night.

Police say the shooting happened near 27th and Lincoln Creek Parkway a little before midnight. The victim, who has not been identified, died on the scene.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing and the Milwaukee Police Department said it's looking for unknown suspects.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

