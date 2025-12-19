One person recovering after homemade bomb detonates on Menominee Reservation

MENOMINEE RESERVATION (NBC 26) — A person is recovering from serious injuries after a homemade bomb exploded Thursday night on the Menominee Reservation, authorities confirmed.

According to Tribal Police, officers were called to the area following multiple reports of loud explosions. When they arrived, they discovered that a man had been hurt by the blast. Emergency medical services provided treatment at the scene before transporting him for further care.

Officials have not released details about what led to the explosion or whether anyone else was involved, but say the investigation is ongoing.

Tribal Police are reminding the community that manufacturing explosives is not only a federal crime but can also have devastating, potentially deadly consequences.

“Please understand: manufacturing explosives is not only illegal—it’s life-threatening,” the department said in a statement. “If you are aware of anyone making explosives, report it immediately before someone gets hurt.”Anyone with information about this incident or suspicious explosive activity is urged to contact Menominee Telecommunications at 715-799-3881.

