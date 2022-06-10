One person killed in shooting near 41st and W. Lloyd

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it is investigating a deadly shooting Friday morning.

Officials said the shooting happened near 41st and W. Lloyd around 1:18 a.m. When police arrived, they found a 21-year-old man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Milwaukee police said they are investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting and are seeking unknown suspects.

If you have any information about this shooting, contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip