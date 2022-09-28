Watch Now
One person killed in Kenosha County crash

The sheriff's office said alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.
Posted at 8:28 AM, Sep 28, 2022
SALEM LAKES, Wis.  — The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office said one person was injured and another was killed in a serious crash Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:24 p.m. on County Highway F. Officials say a 2016 Buick Encore was traveling east when it crossed into the westbound lane in a no-passing zone and hit a gray 2015 Lexus, head-on.

The driver of the Buick, a 64-year-old man, was unresponsive and taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Lexus, a 31-year-old woman from Salem, sustained minor injuries.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office said both vehicles sustained extensive damage, and alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.

If you have any information regarding this crash, contact the sheriff's office at 262-605-5100.

