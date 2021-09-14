One person hurt in shooting outside Milwaukee Walmart store

MILWAUKEE -- One person was hurt in a shooting outside a Milwaukee Walmart store Monday evening, police say.

According to a news release, it happened just before 7 p.m. Monday in the 10300 block of W. Silver Spring Dr.

The victim, a 31-year-old Milwaukee man, is expected to survive. He was taken to a local hospital.

Police say the shooting appears to be the result of an argument, and they continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips, or use the P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

