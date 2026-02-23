One person hospitalized after fire at Greendale home

A person was rushed to the hospital after a fire broke out at a home on Enfield Avenue in Greendale Monday morning, not far from Canterbury Elementary School.

Greendale Fire Chief Kenton Kais says it started in the basement of the home. He says one person was able to get out on their own, but firefighters had to rescue a second person who was trapped in a back room before taking them to the hospital.

Kais said the conditions inside the home made the rescue operation especially challenging.

"At this time it was a hoarder house so it made our operation very difficult, getting inside. It appears that the fire started in the basement, there's a small little kitchen area in there," Kais said.

Firefighters also rescued several cats from the home.

Kais noted there were no working smoke detectors in the home.

