One person killed, another injured in shooting on 76th in Milwaukee, police say

MILWAUKEE — One person was shot to death and another person was injured in a shooting in the area of 76th and Good Hope in Milwaukee Monday afternoon.

Milwaukee police said in a statement that a 20-year-old Milwaukee man was killed and a 21-year-old Milwaukee man was injured in the shooting. It happened in the 7100 block of N. 76th St. around 1:30 p.m. The injured man was brought to a local hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation, according to MPD.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

