One person dead, several rescued in early morning fire

One person is dead and another is hospitalized following a house fire early Thursday morning in Milwaukee.

The fire occurred around 2:30 a.m. near Grant Boulevard and North Avenue, according to Milwaukee Fire Department officials.

Four people had to be rescued from the scene. One other person was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error