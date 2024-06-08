One person dead near Highland and 12th St. according to the Milwaukee Medical Examiner

According to the Milwaukee Medical Examiner, one adult man is dead after a shooting.

The shooting happened near Highland and 12th St., Saturday morning.

A TMJ4 Crew on scene observed Milwaukee Police taping off an apartment building near the intersection.

TMJ4 News has reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for more information on the incident.

