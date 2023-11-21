One person dead from early morning shooting in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — One person is dead after an early morning shooting in Milwaukee, according to police.

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. at 32nd and Clybourn which is on the city's west side a few blocks from Marquette University High School. Police said they found the deceased inside a car.

The circumstances of the incident are under investigation. Police do not have a suspect.

If you have information please contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip