One person dead after shooting near 58th and Hampton, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner

One person is dead after a shooting near 58th and Hampton Ave., according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

A representative at the Medical Examiner's Office said that the victim was an adult female.

According to Milwaukee Police calls for service the shooting happened around 8:45 a.m. Saturday.

