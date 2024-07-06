Watch Now
One person dead after shooting near 58th and Hampton, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner

Chad Jorgenson
Posted at 12:20 PM, Jul 06, 2024

One person is dead after a shooting near 58th and Hampton Ave., according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

A representative at the Medical Examiner's Office said that the victim was an adult female.

According to Milwaukee Police calls for service the shooting happened around 8:45 a.m. Saturday.

