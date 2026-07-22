Person dies after apparent fall at Devil’s Lake State Park

BARABOO, Wis. — One person is dead after an apparent fall at Devil's Lake State Park in Baraboo.

WATCH: One person dead after fall at Devil's Lake State Park

One person dead after fall at Devil's Lake State Park

Authorities were called to the scene yesterday after someone apparently fell from Devil's Doorway, an iconic rock formation at the park.

An EMS crew found the body. It took about 3 hours to carry the victim out of the area. Investigators have not released the victim's identity or any other details about the incident.

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