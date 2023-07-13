One-on-one with Willie G. Davidson, grandson of one of the founders of Harley-Davidson Motor Company

Watch this story on Thursday on TMJ4 News at 4:00

MILWAUKEE — The legendary Willie G. Davidson has a new book out, titled "Ride Free, A Memoir", where he details his life as the grandson of one of the founders of Harley-Davidson Motor Company.

Willie G.’s father was a long-time president who brought him on board as its first 'Design Director’ in 1963. His artistry in motorcycle design led the way to a new era of beautiful, custom-looking bikes that came off the production line.

Willie G, as he is affectionately known, stayed with the company for nearly 50 years, retiring in 2012 as Senior Vice-president and Chief Styling Officer.

Even at 90 years old today, the designer maintains the vintage style he made famous.

These days, Willie G. has delved into a long-time passion, painting. His show of 40 watercolors is on display at the Delafield History Center at Hawk's Inn.

His pieces are unique because they are abstract and do not depict the love of motorcycles that dominated his life. He says he loves the freedom painting abstracts provides and still paints every day.

His book will be on sale during the company's 120th Anniversary celebration and goes on sale to the general public, on August 1st.

His paintings are also for sale with 30% of proceeds going back to the History Center at Hawk's Inn, in Delafield.

You can walk through the show on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. and Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. from now until September 9.

