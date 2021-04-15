One-on-one with the Daunte Wright family lawyer

The Minneapolis suburb where Daunte Wright was killed is just 10 miles from where George Floyd died.

TMJ4’s Shannon Sims spoke to one of the civil rights lawyers representing the families of both men.

Attorney Jeffrey Storms found himself once again fighting for the family of an unarmed Black man killed by a Minnesota police officer.

The Minneapolis lawyer represents the family of George Floyd in the civil case against the city and now his firm is representing the loved ones of Daunte Wright.

The images of Wright's death Sunday have triggered the emotions and frustrations of many. For the last four days, protesters have taken to the streets in Brooklyn Center, sometimes turning uncivil and destructive. When asked if the message of justice would get lost in the unrest, Storms said:

“Here there have been quieter protests historically, and there have been louder protests historically. Neither have worked. I don't think those individuals that you are referencing are in a position to say what the right way to do it is. It's been done all sorts of ways and this is still here.”

Storms says the Wright family is appreciative for all those keeping Daunte's name front and center as the case evolves.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip