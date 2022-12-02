One-on-one with legendary comedian George Wallace ahead of Milwaukee show

MILWAUKEE — He's been making us laugh for nearly 50 years! The legendary George Wallace is taking the stage at the Milwaukee Improv Dec. 2-4.

Wallace was Jerry Seinfeld's best man at his wedding - and he still talks to him multiple times per day, despite the fact that he lovingly calls him an "idiot" and says he "talks too much."

Submitted George Wallace was Jerry Seinfeld's best man at his wedding.

TMJ4's Andrea Williams sat down with Wallace to discuss his journey to superstardom as he plans to bring laughter to our area.

Watch the full sit-down with George Wallace on TMJ4's YouTube page.

For tickets to his Milwaukee show, head to Improv.com

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip