One-on-one with legendary comedian George Wallace ahead of Milwaukee show

TMJ4's Andrea Williams sat down with George Wallace to discuss his journey to superstardom as he plans to bring laughter to our area.
TMJ4's Andrea Williams sat down with George Wallace to discuss his journey to superstardom as he plans to bring laughter to our area.
Posted at 4:58 PM, Dec 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-02 17:58:35-05

MILWAUKEE — He's been making us laugh for nearly 50 years! The legendary George Wallace is taking the stage at the Milwaukee Improv Dec. 2-4.

Wallace was Jerry Seinfeld's best man at his wedding - and he still talks to him multiple times per day, despite the fact that he lovingly calls him an "idiot" and says he "talks too much."

George Wallace and Jerry Seinfeld.jpg
George Wallace was Jerry Seinfeld's best man at his wedding.

TMJ4's Andrea Williams sat down with Wallace to discuss his journey to superstardom as he plans to bring laughter to our area.

Watch the full sit-down with George Wallace on TMJ4's YouTube page.

For tickets to his Milwaukee show, head to Improv.com

