One of Milwaukee's most creative people, Darick Spears

MILWAUKEE — Meet one of the most creative people in Milwaukee. He has written and published more than 150 books. He has recorded more than 20 albums. He designs clothes and logos. He even owns one of the most unique stores in Milwaukee.

Introducing, Darick Spears.

Darick owns Darick Books on 2877 N. 76th St. It's a store that only sells books, albums, and art made by Darick himself.

“If I can’t write, I’ll just dive into making music. If I can’t make music, I’ll draw. You know what I mean? If I can’t draw, I’ll start creating hats”, said Spears.

James Groh Darick Books features books, records, and clothing all created by Darick Spears.

Darick is an author, scriptwriter, songwriter, ghostwriter, and clothing designer. He says he’s the ultimate creative.

His store, Darick Books, opened in 2019. He sells children's books, how-to books, history books, fiction books, and just about every other genre. There are t-shirts, sweatshirts, and hats for sale. Plus, he keeps his vinyl albums in the store that anyone can buy.

Opening the store was a bit of a risk, though. Not just because of the timing right before the pandemic, but because of his family. For a decade, he was a stay-at-home dad raising three girls. His oldest daughter is autistic.

“So, I’m talking to God, as I usually do, and I hear a voice,” Darick said. “I swear, it says open up a bookstore where you wrote all the books.”

He realized that he was destined to open this store.

Milwaukee's most creative man

"When I see the word impossible, I only see two words 'I'm possible.'"

His bookstore is also his creative space, which he uses to assist to other creatives in developing their work. He offers many different services including sound design, logo creation, and business planning.

“This is just the beginning. My goal is to spread it. Darick Books should be in every city, every state,” Darick said.

He was always a creative kid. He took up the piano and other arts as a young child. It served as an escape for him when he felt trapped.

"But also having to deal with - when you have to deal mental anguish - you start questioning who you are. I dealt with question who I was a lot," he said.

James Groh Darick Spears' bookstore is also a creative space that he uses to assist to others in developing their work.

Music, writing, and drawing, gave him the outlet to find himself.

"So I’ve surpassed all my - a lot of my anxieties, my suicide, mental anguish, all those other things growing up. It's time for me to be a reflection of, 'ey you guys can get out of it too.'"

He hopes that his passion for creativity and self expression can be a model for others to pursue their dreams. While he has tons of different hobbies, there are still limits to this man.

"I never think of anything as something I can’t do - except fix cars. That's somebody else's job. But anything in the creative zone - I'm good."

His store is open Monday through Friday, but if you email him (darick@ddsmediaworks.com) you may be able to come in during off hours or work with him on your own creative project.

