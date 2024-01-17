One of Milwaukee's largest landlords dealing with no heat at several units

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The massive snowfall last week, topping with plummeting, dangerously cold temperatures, are cause for concern across our region. Thousands have since had power restored, but issues still remain.

Tuesday night, we told you about an apartment complex on Milwaukee's north side, owned by Berrada Properties, that's been without heat since Friday. We went back out there Wednesday to see if things are any better.

"It's still cold in here. We still cold," one tenant told us.

It's 48 degrees inside this tenant's apartment. That's what our thermometer read Wednesday. In the hallways, temperatures are even worse.

"It's so upsetting. It's upsetting to us as tenants because we shouldn't have to go through that," she said.

Berrada Management said the heat going out was out of their control.

On Wednesday morning, we know management was out looking at the HVAC system and said they got it up and running. We came back hours later and conditions inside told a different story.

"It's frustrating when you got kids in the house. Like today, my kids didn't go to school because it's still cold. They can't get dressed in this cold house," a tenant told us.

We reached out to the Department of Neighborhood Services (DNS) which inspects properties across the city when things like this happen. We're told an inspector came out, but couldn't get into the building and is now trying to get in touch with Berrada.

Berrada Management was at the apartment Wednesday afternoon. This time, they were giving out heaters to residents as they now believe there's a bigger fix at hand with the heating system.

Because of other issues at properties across the city, Berrada Management wasn't able to interview with us Wednesday. However, they have agreed to go on camera with us Thursday.

