One of Baraboo zoo's missing owls has been found after break-in

BARABOO, Wis. — Jerry the owl has safely been returned to the Oschsner Park Zoo in Baraboo on Friday after a break-in earlier this week.

According to the Baraboo Parks, Recreation & Forestery Department, Jerry, the male Great Horned Owls, was lost for three days and found about four miles outside of Baraboo.

Zoo staff was able to capture Jerry and bring him to UW Vet. He was positively identified and examined overnight.

Officials say the owl had two fractures in his wing. One will likely heal in time, but the other is more serious and will require a few weeks of therapy. It may not be able to heal entirely.

Jerry will not be in the exhibit for about a month while he recovers at an isolated area of the zoo.

The search continues for Linda, the last missing Great Horned Owl from the zoo.

RELATED COVERAGE: Baraboo zoo owls missing after habitat locks cut during overnight break-in; otters safely returned

Mitch and Moe, the zoo's two river otters, were also safely found and returned. Thankfully, two kayakers spotted the otters in a nearby park on Tuesday afternoon.

The Baraboo Police Department says someone cut the locks on their habitats, as well as other zoo habitats earlier this week. Police say there's evidence whoever did this also tried to let the monkeys and bears escape.

Ochsner Park Zoo is a free community zoo in Baraboo.

If you see Linda the owl, do not approach. Instead, call the Baraboo City Police Department at 608-355-2720.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip