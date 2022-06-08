Baraboo zoo owls missing after habitat locks cut during overnight break-in; otters safely returned

BARABOO, Wis. — The otters are back safe, but a zoo in Baraboo is still looking for a pair of great-horned owls.

The owls disappeared from the Ochsner Park Zoo after an overnight break-in, police said Tuesday. The Baraboo Police Department says someone cut the locks on their habitats, as well as other zoo habitats.

A pair of otters were also previously missing, but kayakers found them near Mary Rountree Park. The otters have since been safely reunited with zoo staff members.

The zoo says no dangerous animals were released.

The zoo was closed Tuesday following the incident.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip