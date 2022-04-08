One man killed at Smith and Howell in Bay View, police say

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday morning.

Officials said a 58-year-old man was killed around 10:25 a.m. near the intersection of E. Smith Street and Howell Avenue, two blocks from Kinnickinnic Avenue.

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting and said they are seeking unknown suspects.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

If you have any information about this shooting, contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7232 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

