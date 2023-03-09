Watch Now
One man killed in Racine County house fire

After the fire was put out, and crews conducted an extensive search, they found a 64-year-old man dead inside.
Posted at 10:57 AM, Mar 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-09 11:57:35-05

WATERFORD, Wis. — The Racine County Sheriff's Office said it's investigating after a fire left one man dead Wednesday morning.

Fire crews responded to Prospect Drive in Waterford around 10:23 a.m. for reports of black smoke coming from a home. When crews arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene to help extinguish the fire. While on the scene, crews learned that the homeowner was believed to still be inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Racine County Arson Task Force and the sheriff's office.

