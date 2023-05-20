One killed, three injured after car crashes into semi in Dodge County

CHESTER, Wis. — A woman was killed and three people are injured after a car crashed into a parked semi in Dodge County Saturday morning.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 151 near County Highway M in the Town of Chester.

According to a news release, a semi pulling double trailers was parked on the northbound shoulder of USH 151 when a Chevy Sonic drifted onto the paved shoulder and crashed into the semi. The semi-driver was not injured in the crash.

The front seat passenger of the Chevy, a 38-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 59-year-old man, sustained serious injuries. Deputies say he was flown to UW-Hospital in Madison.

A 14-year-old girl was ejected from the Chevy, deputies say, and taken to a local hospital. She too was then flown to UW-Hospital. The fourth person in the car, a 9-year-old girl, suffered minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating the crash and received assistance from numerous police and fire departments.





