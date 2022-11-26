Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

One killed, one seriously injured in Jefferson County crash

The ages and identities of the drivers have not been released
Ambulance
KSTU
Ambulance
Posted at 1:44 PM, Nov 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-26 14:44:25-05

IXONIA, Wis. — One person has died and another is seriously injured after a crash in Ixonia Saturday morning, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened around 11:05 a.m. near state highway 16 and county highway SC. Deputies found two vehicles were traveling westbound when the vehicle in front slowed down and began a u-turn in front of the second vehicle.

The front vehicle was hit on the driver's side, killing the driver. The driver of the second vehicle suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The identities of the drivers have not been released, and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the incident is still under investigation.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Waukesha Christmas Parade V1 480X360.png

Waukesha Christmas Parade

How to watch the 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade live on TMJ4