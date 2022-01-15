One killed, one seriously injured in crash on Milwaukee's Layton Avenue

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said they are investigating a deadly crash Saturday morning that left a woman dead, and a man seriously injured.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. in the 1400 block of W. Layton Avenue.

Officials said one vehicle was traveling eastbound on W. Layton Avenue when it crossed the median and hit another car traveling westbound.

A 30-year-old woman was a passenger in the vehicle traveling eastbound. She suffered major injuries and died on the scene. The man driving that car also was injured. He was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition.

Police said the occupants of the vehicle that was hit suffered minor injuries and received treatment at a local hospital.

Milwaukee police are still investigating this crash and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 414-935-7360 or the Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip