One killed, one injured in two-vehicle crash near 27th and Roosevelt

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead.

The crash happened near 27th and Roosevelt shortly before 10:30 p.m. Officials said a 30-year-old man was driving at a high rate of speed on W. Roosevelt when he crashed into a vehicle on N. 27th.

A 47-year-old man, who was driving the vehicle that was struck, died from his injuries on the scene. His passenger, a 31-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. MPD said she is in serious condition.

The 30-year-old man who had been traveled on W. Roosevelt was taken into custody. Police said charges are now pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office. However, officials did not say what charges the driver is facing.

