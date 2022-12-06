One killed, one injured in crash near 13th and Oklahoma

Watch Now
An Illinois man has died after a car crash near 13th and Oklahoma, Milwaukee Police said. The crash happened around 12:32 a.m. Tuesday. Police say a 19-year-old Illinois man was driving a 2007 Chevy Suburban west on Oklahoma at a high rate of speed when he disregarded a stop light.
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — An Illinois man has died after a car crash near 13th and Oklahoma, Milwaukee Police said.

The crash happened around 12:32 a.m. Tuesday. Police say a 19-year-old Illinois man was driving a 2007 Chevy Suburban west on Oklahoma at a high rate of speed when he disregarded a stop light.

The suburban crashed into a 2016 Nissan Altima with three occupants inside which had been heading north on 13th Street.

MPD said the driver of the suburban was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. The driver of the Nissan was also taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The two other passengers in the Nissan were not injured.

Police said an investigation into the crash is ongoing.

