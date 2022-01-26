One killed in two-vehicle crash on Caledonia's East Frontage Road

CALEDONIA — Caledonia police said they are investigating a deadly crash Wednesday morning involving a stolen vehicle.

The crash happened around 4:49 a.m. in the 7700 block of E. Frontage Road. One vehicle was traveling north when it swerved into the path of another vehicle traveling south, police said.

The two vehicles collided, and the vehicle that had been traveling north left the roadway and went into the ditch on the west side of the road.

Police said the other vehicle remained in the roadway.

The driver of the vehicle in the ditch suffered deadly injuries. First responders attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.

Officials said the other driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The initial investigation revealed the vehicle that left the roadway had been reported stolen out of Mundelein, Illinois. Its driver has not been identified.

