One killed in two-vehicle crash near Sherman and Roosevelt

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — One person has died and three are injured following a two-vehicle crash in Milwaukee early Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 2:14 a.m. near Sherman and Roosevelt, according to Milwaukee police. One vehicle was traveling south on Sherman and the other was traveling west on Roosevelt when the crash occurred.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle heading south were both taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries. The driver of the vehicle going west was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The passenger of the vehicle going west, however, was taken to the hospital where he later died. He was a 36-year-old Milwaukee man.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

