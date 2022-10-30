One killed in two-vehicle crash in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — The Mount Pleasant Police Department said it's investigating a deadly crash Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened near state highway 31 and county highway KR around 10:39 a.m. When police arrived, they found a 2022 Chrysler and a 2018 Chevy Silverado had been involved in the crash.

Mount Pleasant police said an investigation revealed the driver of the Chrysler had failed to yield to the right of way when making a left-hand turn.

Both drivers and a passenger in the Chevy were taken to the hospital. The driver of the Chrysler died from his injuries, and the other two involved suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said at this time, it appears that neither drugs nor alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the police department at 884-0454, option 4, or Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.

