MILWAUKEE, Wis. — One person has died following a shooting in Milwaukee early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened near 36th and Lisbon around 6:28 a.m. According to Milwaukee police, the victim, a 46-year-old man, died on the scene.

Police said the shooting was the result of an argument and a 40-year-old man was arrested.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and police said charges are being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

