One killed in shooting near 107th and Heather

Police have not identified the victim or her age
Posted at 12:32 PM, Dec 04, 2022
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 10 a.m. near 107th and Heather. Milwaukee police say an unidentified female suffered a deadly gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing and Milwaukee Police are seeking unknown suspects.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

