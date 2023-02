RACINE, Wis. — At least one person has died following a fire in Racine Wednesday morning.

The fire happened near Prospect and MLK Drive.

According to Racine Police, at least one person has died as a result of the fire, which is now out.

TMJ4 News has reached out to the Racine Fire Department for more information.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

