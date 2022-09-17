Watch Now
One killed in motorcycle crash near Swan and Menomonee River Parkway

Police said the motorcycle hit a tree.
Posted at 9:30 AM, Sep 17, 2022
WAUWATOSA — The Wauwatosa Police Department confirmed a person died early Saturday morning in a motorcycle crash.

The crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. near Swan and Menomonee River Parkway. Officials said the motorcyclist was heading southbound on Menomonee River Parkway when the motorcycle left the roadway and hit a tree.

The Wisconsin State Patrol responded along with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office which declared the driver dead on the scene.

The age and identity of the victim were not released.

