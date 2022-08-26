Watch Now
One killed in motorcycle crash near 6th and Orchard

Police said a man hit a parked car, was taken to the hospital, and later died
Posted at 5:56 AM, Aug 26, 2022
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash Thursday night.

The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. near 6th and Orchard. Officials say a 29-year-old West Allis man was driving a motorcycle when he crashed into a parked car.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died.

Milwaukee police said the investigation into this crash is ongoing. They are asking anyone with information to contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

