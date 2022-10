MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department is investigating a deadly fire that happened Friday afternoon.

The fire happened around 10:15 a.m. near 76th and Brown Deer Road.

Neighbors told our crews on the scene that the man who lived at the home had been living alone for 15+ years.

Fire officials said there is significant damage to the living and dining rooms.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the identity of the victim was not released.

