WEST ALLIS — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to TMJ4 News that a 24-year-old was killed in a car crash Friday night.

West Allis Police said the crash happened near 95th and National around 10 p.m.

Officials said initial statements indicated the crash was a head-on collision involving two vehicles.

West Allis police said multiple people were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Police did not say how many people were involved or the extent of their injuries.

