One killed in crash near Appleton and Villard

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed one person died in a car crash Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. near Appleton and Villard.

One person was taken to the hospital following the crash and died around midnight.

Police said one vehicle was driving fast, possibly racing another vehicle, when it lost control and hit another car. The car then hit several trees.

The driver of the striking vehicle, a 20-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. His passenger, a 25-year-old man, died.

The driver of the car that was hit was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Now, police say the 20-year-old is in custody and charges are being referred to the DA's office.

