One killed, four injured in two-vehicle crash near 4th and Holt

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after a two-vehicle crash left one person dead and four injured.

Officials said the crash happened around 11:11 p.m. near 4th and Holt, underneath I-94.

An initial investigation revealed one driver, a 38-year-old man, was traveling east on Holt when he collided with another vehicle with four occupants inside.

The three passengers in that vehicle, a 27-year-old man, a 20-year-old man, and a 23-year-old woman, were given medical treatment on the scene. The 28-year-old driver of that vehicle, however, died from his injuries.

Milwaukee police said a gun was recovered from the area, and the 38-year-old man who hit them was taken into custody. An investigation into this crash is ongoing, and police said charges are pending review by the Milwaukee District Attorney's Office.

MPD did not say what sort of charges the driver is facing.

