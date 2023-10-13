One killed after shooting near 36th and Hopkins

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department confirms one person was killed after being shot near 36th and Hopkins on Thursday.

Milwaukee police say the unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 6:30 p.m.

Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip