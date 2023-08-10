One injured, pet killed in Brookfield fire

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — One person was injured and a dog was killed in a Brookfield Fire early Thursday morning.

The Brookfield Fire Department said it responded to Betty Lane and Golf Parkway around 3:18 a.m. for reports of a house of fire.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found the occupants had gotten out of the home prior to their arrival. Heavy smoke and fire were seen coming from the attached garage of the single-family home so crews began an aggressive attack and search of the home.

By 3:54 a.m., the fire was under control. The fire department said one person had sustained burns and was taken to a local hospital, and a family pet was killed.

The American Red Cross is helping the occupants who were displaced by the fire, and the Brookfield Fire Department said it's under investigation.

The home sustained extensive damage to the garage and its contents, and there's significant smoke damage throughout the home.

