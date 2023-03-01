Watch Now
One injured in semi crash on I-41 in Washington County

Washington County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 12:12 PM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 13:12:03-05

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. — One man was injured Wednesday morning when a semi crashed on I-41 near highway 145.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said it responded to the area around 6:30 a.m. When deputies arrived, they discovered the semi had been the only vehicle involved in the crash.

The driver, a 68-year-old man, was taken to Froedtert with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office said the crash happened when the semi was heading north on I-41. It drifted into the median, passed over the barrier cables, crossed both southbound lanes of traffic, and came to rest on the west shoulder.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, inattentive driving appears to be a factor in the crash. It is still under investigation.

As of 12 p.m., the Jackson Fire Department and Washington County Sheriff's Office are still on the scene and the right lane of I-41 remains closed as crews work to remove the semi and its cargo.

The area is expected to reopen prior to the evening rush hour.

