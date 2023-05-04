One injured in Grafton rollover crash, driver extricated

GRAFTON, Wis. — One person had to be extricated from their vehicle in Grafton Wednesday night following a rollover crash, the fire department said on Facebook.

The Grafton Fire Department said it was called to I-43 northbound at Lakefield Road around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a crash.

When firefighters arrived, they found a vehicle laying on its roof with the driver trapped inside.

Grafton Fire was able to extricate the driver, who was then taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire department did not say what caused the crash but did share some dramatic photos of the incident.

